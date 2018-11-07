On behalf of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, we invite you to come out from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 for our annual Arbor Day Luncheon in the Conservatory at The Bryan Museum. Barbara Sanderson will be the Deep Roots honoree, and William Johnson, a horticulturist at the Galveston County Texas Agri-Life Extension Office, will be the guest speaker.
Come and enjoy lunch, libations and our popular and exciting silent auction — all while celebrating and supporting the replanting of Galveston Island. Individual tickets are $80 each, and tables of 10 are $750. Sponsorships start at $100. All proceeds from this event are returned to the community through projects and programs that put roots in the ground to benefit Galvestonians by restoring our tree canopy.
In the past nine years, the conservancy has distributed and planted over 18,000 trees on the island toward our goal of 25,000. We look forward to your being with us Nov. 18. Come enjoy an afternoon of fun, great food and the company of fellow tree supporters and know that your contribution helps us to restore our community’s forest.
For tickets and information, visit http://galvestonislandtreeconservancy.org/arbor-day-2018/, call 409-599-6357, or email TreesForGalveston@gmail.com.
Priscilla Files
Executive director, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.