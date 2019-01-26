I would like to point out my opinion on water hikes in Galveston that are expected to go up to 7 percent this year, in 2020, and thereafter. Galveston has already received money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency the last eight years in infrastructure repairs, and also had a bond passed recently to fix water mains and streets. We're talking millions of dollars people.
Last month, my 87-year-old mother's water bill was $117, and we didn't water the grass or use that much water. Anybody who's a senior citizen that's exempt from paying school taxes should have a cap on water increases.
The pipes in Galveston are old cast-iron from the 1900s. This should've been fixed in the last five administrations, but they ignored the problem. Now we have pipes collapsing all over Galveston and you want taxpayers to flip the bill.
Joseph A. Conti
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.