It’s time to allow short-term rental platforms to remit Galveston Hotel Occupancy Taxes. In April 2019, Texas law required platforms such as Vrbo/HomeAway and Airbnb to directly pay those taxes to the state.
Many homeowners wrongly assumed they also pay the Galveston tax. Vrbo told us they were trying to work with Galveston, but we should collect the Galveston tax from the renter — after payment.
Unhappy renters canceled rentals and gave bad reviews (death to the short-term rental). This has cost us, as owners of two condos, thousands of dollars. Meanwhile the city is missing out on up to 30 percent of the taxes owed (“City considers tax deal with online rental brokers,” The Daily News, May 28). Finding and registering vacation rentals and collecting occupancy taxes has been difficult for the Park Board of Trustees, and it's generally acknowledged there are numerous non-compliant rentals.
Allowing the platforms to pay would greatly increase revenue. The city attorney has issues with the platforms only remitting non-itemized lump sums. Currently, owners submit monthly statements; those could still be required, avoiding potential auditing issues. Vrbo currently remits the local occupancy taxes for Comal County, Corpus Christi, Glen Rose, Houston and Plano. Why not Galveston?
Helen King
Galveston
