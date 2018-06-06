I have never written to a newspaper before now, but I am in complete agreement with those who have written expressing their disapproval of the new comics.
Granted, I, and probably most of your readers, don't read the newspaper for only the comics, but in today's world with so much evil happening, the comics are a bright start to the day.
The new ones are nonsense and for the most part don't deserve the space allotted to them. Thank goodness for "Peanuts" and "Garfield," but please bring back some of the old ones!
Frances Guilfoyle
Friendswood
(1) comment
I am another reader who is upset about the change in the comics. The new ones suck and I would like to see the old ones come back
