If you're thinking about a pet, consider adopting from one of our local shelters and rescues.
There are many wonderful puppies and kittens, as well as adult and senior dogs and cats looking for a responsible owner and a loving forever home. If you're looking for a purebred pet, these can also be found at shelters and there are rescue groups for almost every breed.
If you do choose to give a pet as a gift, keep several factors in mind. Don't surprise someone with a pet as a gift. Check first and perhaps you and the recipient can pick a pet together or give them a voucher to a local shelter where they can make their own choice. Many surprise Christmas gifts adopted from a shelter end up there again.
If you cannot adopt a pet, perhaps you could donate supplies, time, or food; there's always a need.
If you do adopt a pet, please have them spayed or neutered so that you're not contributing to future animal overpopulation.
All of my family pets are rescues from local shelters. They've provided my family with incalculable amounts of love and enjoyment. I wouldn't trade them for anything.
Jeanne Kemeny
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.