February’s unprecedented storm displayed challenges to our energy resources. As chair of the Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition, I know landowners want assurances against future power grid failures. That's why I support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This legislation will provide the energy infrastructure investments needed in Texas and across the nation.
Texas’ renewable energy industry has become the nation’s leader in clean power installation. Seventy-billion has been invested in wind, solar and energy storage. That massive investment has led to over 40,000 Texans being employed by the industry, with $280 million invested in communities and over $150 million in landowner payments.
Improved transmission infrastructure is needed now more than ever. This was evidenced by our power grid’s inability to continue functioning throughout February’s cold. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide a $73 billion investment in our nation’s clean power grid efficiency and can help prevent future failures.
The way forward is clear. Congress must reconcile the budget and pass this once-in-a-lifetime bill. I urge readers to call federal representatives and ask them to vote yes on budget reconciliation and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
(1) comment
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr3684/BILLS-117hr3684eas.pdf
Have a good time reading the 2740 page tome. This is typical of a Democrat Party produced Bill. Along with the things that are good and should be passed there is an awful lot of JUNK that should never be passed.
