If you want to learn about schools, ask students. That’s what happened on June 3 when I attended “A Conversation with Students of Galveston County,” hosted by Adrienne Bell, the Democratic candidate for Texas District 14 of the U.S. House.
Students opened their hearts about gun violence and school challenges. With Santa Fe’s recent tragedy, they know they could be next. They are conditioned and afraid.
I left with feelings of both pride and shame. I was so proud of these knowledgeable, articulate students. They understand solutions — bulletproof windows, metal detectors, mental health experts and resource officers. They understand costs and that every technology is not available. While not yet hopeless, they are begging us to make it better.
My shame is because we adults are failing the students. How did the situation devolve to where more students are killed in schools than soldiers in war? Why won’t politicians take actions to help? Why won’t voters hold them accountable?
So, what to do? For me, I will support candidates who pledge to enact common sense guns laws. I will support candidates who pledge to fund schools at reasonable levels. Adrienne Bell is that candidate and is prepared to take action.
Kitty Karson
League City
