“Baseless allegations of election fraud” is a lie offered by the liberal media. The easiest voter fraud to identify and convict is double voting by people who moved and voted for their old registration and voted again on their new registration. Graveyard ballots: registering then voting names of dead people identified by community organizers.
Election machines rigged to favor one candidate. Absentee voters who moved and requested ballots for their old address. Volume printing and voting mail-in ballots. Fourteen states have identified and charged over 100 election felons since Nov. 4.
Democrats claim winning by cheating is legitimate policy.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Wow what is really sad is I think this guy really believes this nonsense.....Gary please seek counseling
"There is none so blind as he who will not see...."
David Smith, there is plenty of evidence of election fraud. The courts Liberals tout as dismissing these claims never saw the evidence. There was no evidentiary hearing. They are like the Ape tribunal in the original "Planet of the Apes" who refused to hear Taylor's (Charlton Heston's) testimony.
I think it helps a lot if you actually have real evidence....repeating over and over again the same baseless allegations doesn’t make them any less false. Trump had his “day(s) in court”, and lost bigly
Saying it is so doesn't make it so. Even before the elections, the Trumpster was touting voter fraud. If the fraud Trumpster had not been making these false rumors about voter fraud, his minions would not be following him off the cliff. How stupid.
David> I assume you get all your news from the liberal media which pretends what it doesn't report doesn't exist. Every one of the cheating methods I mention have been long proven and used. I don't need counciling but you could use a new information outlet.
And that outlet would be?
Trump
The election is rigged...unless I win.
The news is fake...unless it's flattering.
Everything is a hoax...unless I tweet it.
Nepotism is bad...unless it's my family.
I'm rich...but you can't see my taxes.
I'm successful...but my businesses fail.
My staff is the best...until I fire them.
I'm honest...but I stop staff from
testifying.
So the voters can't be trusted, the poll
workers can't be trusted, the voting
machines can't be trusted, the media can't
be trusted, Bill Barr can't be trusted, the
guy who was in charge of election security
can't be trusted, the lower courts can't be
trusted, the appellate courts can't be
trusted, and the Supreme Court can't be
trusted.
But Donald Trump can be trusted.
Roll that around in your head for about 3
minutes and realize how incredibly mind-
bogglingly stupid that sounds.
In the weeks leading up to the presidential election, Elizabeth Bartman and Elizabeth Weihman registered to vote as Republicans in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County officials said Monday. There was one problem: Both women had been dead for several years. The man behind those applications, Bruce Bartman, now faces two felony counts of perjury, as well as one count of unlawful voting for successfully casting an absentee ballot for President Donald Trump in the name of Elizabeth Bartman, his long-dead mother. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Bartman admitted to casting the illegal ballot to “further the campaign of Donald Trump.” But the top prosecutor cautioned that Bartman’s arrest was an isolated incident, and not an indication of larger voting problems in the county.
Chester County prosecutors filed charges a week after the election against Ralph Thurman, 71, a Malvern resident and registered Republican who cast two ballots on Election Day — one for himself, and the other in the name of his son. Donning sunglasses to hide his identity, prosecutors said, Thurman returned to his polling place in Malvern after voting once and tried to pass himself off as his son.
Luzerne County’s prior election director should pursue a reward for detecting voter fraud so the money can be donated to a worthy local cause, county Manager C. David Pedri said Wednesday. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, had announced in November he would pay rewards of at least $25,000 and up to $1 million from his campaign fund to those who report evidence of voter fraud connected with the 2020 presidential election that leads to an arrest and final conviction.
Shelby Watchilla, who resigned as county election director on Christmas to accept a private-sector position, had investigated and reported a case in October that led to the arrest of Robert Richard Lynn, a 67-year-old registered Republican from Forty Fort. Robert R. Lynn, a registered Republican and Trump supporter in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly requesting an absentee ballot for his mother, who died in 2015.The Republican, who posted $10,000 in bail, could face up to five years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
Jim> One at a time proves fraud does happen. If you will look for Democrats commiting election fraud you will need more ink for your count.
Gary, please list a few.
Michigan’s DOJ located un purged Dominion voting machines in one county. A forensic team proved they were programmed to fraud. Recording 1.3 as a Biden vote, 0.7 as a Trump vote. Forensic teams in Texas and in Tennessee were notified how to prove this fraud. Dominion machines in that one county gave Biden 13,000 illegal votes. Over 2,000 counties in 28 states used these corrupt machines. 2,000 counties X 13,000 fake votes =26,000,000 illegal Biden votes. Did Trump win all 50 states?
Jim will not believe the Michigan DOJ report because his media hasn't reported it. It didn't happen if his media don't report it.
Gary, please do not keep the proof to yourself. Share the names of the ones that voted in a illegal manor.
11 4 2020 923 whistle blowers signed sworn affidavits that they witnessed election fraud. Interviewed and listed by party membership. 660 were Republicans, 180 were independents, 83 were Democrats. 83 honest Democrats? Hard to believe.
