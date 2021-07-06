It has been over a year and President Biden still doesn't practice basic protocols for reducing the spread of infections. At his July 2 press conference, he continued to cough into his closed hand.
The correct practice is to turn your head and cough into your elbow to decrease the potential for spread of contaminants. This practice is the building block for other infection-control measures such as hand-washing, quarantine and vaccines.
Help the health of all and lead by example, good manners and basic healthy practices.
Come on man; wash your hands and turn your head and cough into your elbow.
Connie Arden
Galveston
