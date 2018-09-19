In 1960, Nikita Khrushchev of the USSR pounded his shoe on the table at the United Nations and said, “We will take over America without firing a shot.” We all laughed. This was during the Cold War era, and we knew he was just trying to look strong for his people.
Fast forward 56 years, watch the documentary “Active Measures” and see how Putin is fulfilling this promise — and not only in America — but in countries across the world.
Trump was bought and paid for in the 1980s, and he has been doing the Russian’s bidding ever since. He has been bankrolled by the Russian’s. Each time he financially stumbled they swooped in to bail him out because they were invested in him becoming our leader — and their benefactor running America — for the Russians.
Mueller’s investigation may not be ready before the November elections, so don’t wait for it. Support the Democrat’s to become the majority so this president can be reined in, and we let the Russians know we are not for sale to any country.
Vote, support, and stand with America.
C. Allen Townsend
Texas City
