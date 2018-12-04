In response to the guest column by Bob Fields ("Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments," The Daily News, Dec. 2): I can understand the paper printing just about anything from its readers as "commentary," but I'm sad this paper will print anything with no regard for accuracy.
Trump didn't pass the original Affordable Care Act plan, Democrats did. Trump didn't fail to repeal this bad program, mostly Democrats did. Why blame Trump? Saying Trump "failed to force Mexico to build" the wall, isn't true either since several funding sources are in the works and the only people who failed to build the wall are the past presidents and past elected officials in Washington.
So, with limited words let's discuss the real issue here: Santa Claus ... why do we allow him to force elves to live at the North Pole and work without union representation and decent wages and benefits? Why is Congress allowing this person to enter millions of homes and placing unknown wrapped packages where children have access to them? It's the liberal press that allows these poor reindeer to struggle pulling this fat undocumented alien ignoring borders, occupying restricted air space and eating unhealthy foods and exploiting little people.
Jim Flex
Dickinson
