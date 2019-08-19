In response to the article ("DA, Neely attorneys talking mental health help deal," The Daily News, Aug. 15): No doubt Donald Neely's recent arrest is cause for concern.
His homelessness and six arrests in 2019 reveal a man struggling to find his place in society. I would hope his predicament would be met with compassion and a desire to help.
A larger public discourse on how to best deal with the plight of the mentally ill would be a good next step.
Instead, the photograph of his arrest has triggered an angry outcry against the police because the "optics" fit a political narrative. What a shame.
I hope Neely finds the help he needs and that this incident will help us all see beyond a perceived racial injustice, and work to benefit all those who struggle as he does.
Jim Claffy
Galveston
