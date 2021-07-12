By inviting the construction of affordable housing in Galveston, this editorial page wishes to create a political process rather than a market-based business process. Shouldn’t The Daily News be asking why local taxpayers should subsidize the wages of local workers when Galveston businesses, not local taxpayers, receive 100 percent of those worker’s productivity?
Shouldn’t this editorial page remind local businesses that higher wages are a proven, time-tested method of attracting and retaining valued employees?
Dan Freeman’s global charity initiative should come under equal scrutiny ("G-7 could improve the world with 1 percent of GDP," The Daily News, June 25). After the 2010 Haitian earthquake disaster, one Haitian saw the need for inexpensive shoes and built a small shoe business. It prospered and grew. Then a well-intentioned American shoe manufacturer (Toms Shoes) began marketing shoes with a promise to donate one pair to Haiti with each pair sold. That was the end of the Haitian shoe factory.
Numerous studies show that locally owned, third-world businesses are routinely bankrupted by similar "aid" practices that are ultimately disastrous.
Capitalism, together with an unbiased application of the rule of law, has lifted more people out of poverty and oppression than anything else the world has ever tried.
Norman Pappous
League City
