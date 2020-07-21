In response to the commentary by Ray Holbrook ("Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism," The Daily News, July 15): One thing I can attribute to "45" is that he enabled many who once hid their racist views to crawl from under their rocks or remove their "hood."
In the past, it was necessary to shield one's true colors due to fear of public condemnation or outcry. But once the intellectually challenged, morally compromised individual came into power, the once fearful became fearless and emboldened to step from behind the curtain of white supremacy. They're no longer afraid to reveal the real person behind their public titles such as commissioners or judges, etc.
Of course Joe Biden isn't the answer to "all" that ails America — but I believe that reelecting "45" to a second term will forever change our country to the point of being unrecognizable to what America once stood for.
What's so disheartening is that the admiration and respect that countries around the world once had for the USA has been replaced by pity.
Rose Murphy
Galveston
