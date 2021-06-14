Imagine being James Templer ("For democracy's sake, Banana Republicans must go,” The Daily News, June 12-13) and other leftist and believing democracy is in peril when everyone has weeks ahead of Election Day to vote or can request a ballot be sent to their home.
Democrats are trying to end the filibuster and make us a one-party-rule China overnight and Templer thinks the threat of a dictator comes from the right? However, if 75 million people think the 2024, 2028 elections are questionable you likely will get a right-wing, authoritarian boogeyman the left desperately wants.
All this bill does is provide minimal safeguards for election security and allow poll workers to go to church. When the United States claims fraud in some African or South American election they base those claims off irregularities and the 2020 U.S. election had plenty.
Democrats and the leftist news media are trying to create a bar to where you need some guy on tape forging 500,000 ballots.
It’s like we got the murder weapon, DNA and the crime on tape, but since we don’t have the body then it didn’t happen.
David Jordan
Galveston
