This is how we make America great again: Go to Japan and party with the very people that filled up the Arlington National Cemetery.
How ironic is that? Does this mean that he brings back with him a Japanese official that will lay the wreath at the grave of The Unknown Solder at Arlington?
It's ironic that our president skipped an event at Arlington National Cemetery for playing golf in Japan.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
