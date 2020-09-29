The Galveston County Food Bank is honored to be one of the charities chosen as a beneficiary of Dine Out for Charity.
As recently noted by Mary Beth Bassett with the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, the restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impact from social distancing orders put into place to limit the spread of the virus across our county has been greatly felt among service workers, potentially increasing the number of food insecure throughout our communities.
The Galveston County Food Bank, in partnership with other nonprofit organizations and business affiliates, has been responding to the crisis as it unfolds with much-needed food supplies.
We've been blessed with a strong network of collaborating host sites and the means for delivering to each site up to 30,000 pounds of fresh produce, meat, milk and other grocery items for families in need. Each family takes home between 60 to 75 pounds of nourishing food.
We encourage you to get involved. Visit one of the participating restaurants of Dine Out for Charity through Oct. 11 to help generate business and raise much-needed funds for local charities.
Donnie VanAckeren
President and CEO
Galveston County Food Bank
(1) comment
[thumbup] A great cause and a great way to give to help neighbors in need. For a list of the participating restaurants, go here: https://www.galveston.com/calendarofevents/dine-out-for-charity/
