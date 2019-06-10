In response to the column by Frank Bowser ("Only beach side of state park will be closed," The Daily News, May 31): In my initial letter, I spoke about the beach side closure of the state park, the best side by far. We “sun worshipers” hook up motorhomes and campers while we go out to eat at Gaido’s, Pier 21 or play mini-golf, or real golf. Five nights this trip.
We will have spent over $250 for beach stuff, food, beer, wine and gas at Walmart alone; time I fill up for the trip home. My wife’s in “Strand support” mode while I’m playing golf.
Bay side is “day tripper,” bug chaser, fisher-person side. Not for us. Home is three hours away. I don’t drive for hours to walk a nature trail or kayak. No sleeping, no coming, no spending. Grandchildren demand beach time, having no time for nature walks through mosquito breeding areas.
I salute the wonderful investment, "but" three years closure for only 136 parking spots with water and electricity with a few baths and main building? I’ve watched entire Walmart parking lots created in a month and super centers built in six months. Why, if I were a cynical taxpayer, I’d wonder why this project could possibly take so long. Who benefits?
Now, about contract escalation clauses?
Reese Turner
Bellville
