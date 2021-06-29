As a resident of the 14th Congressional District, one has to be amazed at the level of hypocrisy displayed by Rep. Randy Weber. On June 24, he wrote on Facebook, “Life in the womb is a blessing, and there ought not be any person that stands in the way of new life.”
Three years ago, Santa Fe experienced the deadliest school shooting in Texas. Reading into Weber’s quote, do those lives of the shooting victims not matter? Are they not important to him because they lived outside the womb and had heartbeats that weren’t fetal? The answer is no. If we called a shooting a massive late-term abortion, then Weber might pay attention.
Since 2018, he hasn’t sponsored any gun safety bills. He voted no on House Resolution 8, which called for universal background checks, claiming it was a “God-given right” to own a gun. Weber hasn’t met with survivors or grieving parents from the shooting. He hasn’t pushed for stricter penalties on owners who leave a gun unsecured. We should find some level of assurance though, Weber shows up for the photo-ops every year to let us know he’s still around.
Randy Weber needs to go. Vote him out in November 2022.
Rhonda Hart
Texas City
