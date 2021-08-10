COVID-19 is the worst killer the world has ever faced. Millions are refusing to be vaccinated.
I’ve heard all kinds of rumors about not getting vaccinated. “It’s made from aborted babies.” “There’s a chip in it!”
Well, your phone has a chip that really does track everything you do; do you plan to get rid of your phone?
Some say they're “afraid of the side effects.” Less than 10 percent of people get any reaction from being vaccinated. I was one of them, but all it amounted to was a little fever and it was gone.
Let's talk about the facts and side effects of COVID-19: 1. It can — and does kill. 2. It can, and has, caused damage to the lungs and heart, which required transplants. 3. Women have developed lumps in their breasts. 4. Brain damage has occurred. 5. Hospitalization, drugs and ventilators are real issues.
I know these things, firsthand. I was hospitalized for 25 days — but I was one of the lucky ones.
I wasn’t on the machine to help me breathe, but let me be clear, it was rough. The side effects of COVID can kill.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
