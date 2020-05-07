In response to the letter by Glenn Brown ("We must never abdicate our core freedoms," The Daily News, May 5): He misunderstood the purpose of my letter ("Government can mandate a lot, including face masks," The Daily News, May 2) defending the government's role in mandating face masks.
I'm not advocating that the government do anything to interfere with a person's free choice to do or not do something as a private individual except when forbidden by law. If the purpose of wearing a mask were to protect the mask wearer from harm and someone chose not to wear a mask, I might think that person foolish, but that's his or her choice.
The purpose of the mask, however, is to protect others, and government has a responsibility to protect the greater society from the harmful actions of an individual or a few. Masks don't protect you; they protect the people around you. And if everyone is wearing masks, you're all protecting each other.
Isn't that what a civilized society does?
Patricia Jakobi
Galveston
