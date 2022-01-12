Bravo, James Templer. Your commentary ("We can't fix stupid, but we can vote it out," The Daily News, Jan. 12) is right on. Except you incorrectly installed "Republican" when the article clearly identifies Democrats.
Intelligent people clearly see the open borders (drugs, criminals and exposure to sickness) can't offset the good people we all want in our country — thus, follow the law, Democrats.
It was the Democrats who encouraged riots throughout the summer in numerous cities that destroyed, killed and attacked their own with weapons. Jan. 6 is terrible, and compared to these riots earlier, is not nearly as horrible as the riots, but where are those investigations? Despite four years or more of condemning a non-politician, who came in rich rather than got rich in office, gathered 50 percent or more of the votes twice; turning the IRS, the FBI, CIA, the liberal press into attacking him, found nothing. Zero.
Yet, no one investigates Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden or many others with documented findings that would put most of us in jail. We can fix stupid — the Democrats are creating such a mess that even the stupid will not tolerate rising prices, a border invasion, reckless spending and those currently ignoring our laws and Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.