After reading Leonard Woolsey’s column (“Manual transmissions shift into memories,” The Daily News, May 19) the following memory came to mind: Being the engineer I am, I required our two daughters, Jamie and Leigh, to become proficient at operating a manual transmission and changing a tire before allowing them to obtain their license.
They were 16 at the time.
When our youngest was about 23, she and her husband were moving to a new apartment. After work, in a nice dress and heels, she went to a rental dealership to pick up the truck for moving (son–in-law was still at work). She said the men around the dealership were listening in when the man at the counter said, ”Sorry, but the only truck we have is a five speed manual shift," and the men around the counter sort of shrugged as if to say “too bad."
Leigh told me she just smiled and said, “Is there a gear diagram on the shift knob?” The man said, "Yes.” She said, "OK, that’s all I need,” and proudly exited to drive out the truck, heels and all.
Needless to say, I liked the story when she relayed it to me.
Joe Concienne
Galveston
