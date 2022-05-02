My campaign will not be baited into controversy
I’m running a clean, issue focused campaign. Personal attacks against me and or my family are designed to be distractions.
I appreciate Bill Keese’s opinions (“It’s the wrong time for Alex Nelson to run for council,” The Daily News, April 30-May 1), but my family history in Galveston dates back to the mid-1800s. Each generation has served this community in a constructive and positive manner. My great-grandfather was on the Stewart Beach Park Board, my grandfather was on the park board. I will not apologize for my great-grandfather, grandfather, or mother who stood up for the rights of the local working class, private property rights and business owners on the island.
I will work for residents of Galveston whether elected or not. I will not be baited to go negative and list the conflicts of interest we’ve seen with city council, the park board of trustees, the Galveston Housing Authority, the Port of Galveston, etc. Leaders in the community are bound to have a conflict at some point and our governmental structure has the added feature to declare those conflicts at all legislative levels.
I remain and will always remain focused on issues of concern to the residents and providing them a voice on council. Galveston can do better.
Alex Nelson,
candidate, Galveston District 4
Galveston
We need Marie Robb for another term in District 6
Marie Robb has been a wonderful advocate for the West End and has my vote.
She’s always looking after the interests of the West End owners that are often ignored by Galveston City Council. She has worked with city resources to add bollards at the beach, better signage, sand renourishment, repaving of the streets, etc.
She’s very responsive when owners call her for help with city services and it’s very impressive to see how well she works with the public works and beach teams to make things happen very quickly.
When we have power outages she’s on the phone with the electric company within minutes. She’s working hard to get gas to more neighborhoods on the West End. When we had the freeze, she got plumbing supplies from friends up north and handed it out for free to all owners in need. She’s a team player, cares about the West End and works with owners and listens to everyone.
We need her for another term in District 6. Vote for Marie Robb.
Purvez Captain
Galveston
Rumor-mongers should put up or shut up about mayor
I was born in Galveston in 1948. I’m the president of the Galveston Coalition for Justice. I’m writing this because it has come to our attention that there’s a rumor going around that our mayor is a racist. This is the furthest thing from the truth.
I’ve known Mayor Craig Brown and his wife for quite a few years and they’ve never given me the impression that they’re anything but good God-fearing people.
They’re members of Reedy Chapel AME Church, the Galveston chapter of the NAACP and many other organizations that have an array of individuals from around the spectrum of cultures that deal with ethnicities.
To whomever is saying this, if you don’t have the receipts to prove it, be quiet and keep those thoughts to yourself because us God-fearing people aren’t willing to allow the devil into our mix.
Let us not let the outsiders come in and tarnish the name of any of out great residents.
Leon Phillips II
Galveston
Vote for the candidate who will keep Galveston first
What a sad state this city’s mayoral election is in. One candidate chooses to use childish pranks in the placement of campaign signs, immature slogans slurring the other candidate and attacks on the opposing candidate’s character.
All this from one who says that he has Galveston’s interest at heart.
In my book, one who stoops to these levels all in order to make him look better is neither strong, courageous nor has the integrity worthy to be my mayor. If one uses these tactics in their campaign, I fear what they may do if they win the election.
Vote to keep Galveston dignified and open to constructive dialogue.
Rus Artmier
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.