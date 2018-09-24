The 1867 Settlement Committee will celebrate its eighth annual Historical Western Event from noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Bell Drive Historic District at 117 Bell Drive in Texas City. The museum also will be open for tours from noon to 5 p.m.
In the museum is the history of the founders of The 1867 Settlement community. A curator will be present to answer any questions. The historical program begins at 12:30 p.m. There will be entertainment including Jimmy Gamble, a gospel band, a solo artist, and praise dancers. The "N Touch Live" five-piece band, featuring Roger Valentine, of Missouri City, will perform from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. And, promoter Michael Richards will be there in person swinging his country and western, zydeco, blues and hip-hop music.
An added attraction you don’t want to miss is viewing the magnificent collection of antique cars, which will be on display courtesy of Anthony Stokes and The Antique Car Club. Come out and enjoy this celebration. It is free. We need more vendor participation. So, if you'd like to participate, call me at 409-935-5219, or Charlesa Gary at 409-939-1222 to sign up as a vendor or for additional information.
Vera Bell Gary
La Marque
