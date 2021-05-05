I feel great empathy for Sen. Tim Scott. He lost me on his comment that “America isn't racist” in his rebuttal to President Biden's speech on April 28.
America has progressed, yet rather than reconciling, we're restoring an old rugged past of inequality. This is the time to strike, the time to take audacious steps to address systemic racial inequality — bold, sweeping reparative action.
Scott is refined, well-educated and respected among his peers; however, his comments are backward thinking with tragic detours.
When you're looking down, perhaps the seeds of racism among the elite aren't as obvious; but when looking up, the seeds of racism are facts. Education and a strong work ethic carry us farther down the road, as well as common sense and experience. I never want to repeat the past pains of my ancestors or what my eyes witnessed in 70 years of fighting for equality. I’d rather speak the truth that burns up error.
My children are my treasures, and to protect their safety and future from the dark sins of America, putting them before my own dreams was necessary. Black parents shouldn't have to live as sacrificial lambs, but I want them to live long as yours.
Lois Jones
La Marque
(1) comment
“America isn't racist, ” -Tim Scott. You wrote "He lost me".
“I don’t think America is a racist country,” - Kamala Harris. Did she "lose" you?
"America is not a racist country," - Joe Biden. Did he "lose" you?
Or could it be you only hold Black Conservatives to that standard, Lois?
Prejudice comes in different forms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.