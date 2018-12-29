A ring levee is a simpler way to protect a majority of Galveston from hurricane flooding. It works great in Freeport, Texas City, and Port Arthur. Thousands of Galvestonians wanted a ring levee after Hurricane Ike. Don’t throw away our most realistic flood control solution chasing William Merrill’s dream. Galveston should do something to protect us, not abdicate their responsibility in favor of fancy, second homes on the West End, or waterfront mansions of the privileged.
Merrill says sealing off both ends of Galveston Bay will keep Galveston from flooding. Even if you did seal it off before a storm, the 600-square-mile Galveston Bay holds more than enough water to drown the 200- square-mile island when the wind turns.
Merrill’s massive PR campaign has been pushing the “Ike-Dike-Kool-Aid” propaganda, dismissing the ring levee, and attacking every other idea for 10 years. He’s told every city council, wharves board, chambers of commerce, county administrator, and civic group in the five county area that his unrealistic plan is the only solution. The Corps rules required a cost benefit and alternative analysis, so they attack that process. As a result, nothing has been done to protect the island for a decade. We can do better.
John Machol
Galveston
I have to agree that if it were just Galveston, the ring levee is the best option.
I'm not sure why Galvestonians are so against it; it's pretty easy to envision locations for the levee that wouldn't be disruptive of neighborhoods or require the taking of properties.
Affording it is a whole 'nother thing...
