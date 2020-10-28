Craig Brown is exactly the caliber of leader we in Galveston need as our mayor. When I think of Brown, the first things which always come to mind are his integrity, honor, deep thoughtfulness behind every choice and action, and his ability to bring about true collaboration and consensus.
He brings a record of demonstrated community involvement and civic leadership of doing the right things for the right reasons, being responsive rather than reactive. He's one of the reasons I'm a grateful Galvestonian, and these are the reasons I'm voting for Brown for mayor.
Holly Hopkins
Galveston
