The Biden administration is considering giving illegal aliens $450,000 a person. That's $1.8 million for a family of four.

The average U.S. middle income is $70,000 a year. It would take the U.S. taxpayer almost 26 years to earn the amount Joe would give illegals in one year.

Is this really what 74 million voters expected in 2020?

Also, American travelers returning from oversea trips face a possible seven-day quarantine, vaccinated or not. Illegals pour across our Texas border; 25 percent or less are vaccinated.

I wonder who Joe cares about. Is it U.S. citizens? Or possible future Democratic voters liberals are bribing and cultivating?

It's hard to find anything positive since Biden was elected. High gas, food and everyday necessities. Come on, Joe, be America's president.

James Cleveland

Texas City

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Charles Douglas

Not to mention the thousands of American lives lost, and more who die annually from overdosing dangerous drugs including Fentanyl being trafficked into this nation uncontested from China along with ILEGALS who also strolls across like they have a legal right to do so.

This should be expected since Hunter and the ......" Big Guy" are getting filthy rich off Red China Bribes! XI JINPING & Vladimir Putin are playing Chess while JOE China and Cackling Kamala, along with the rest of Barnum & Bailey's Clown Rejects are playing with Kid Putty! They are over-matched, and out of their league!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription