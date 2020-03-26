I'm concerned about two things:
Everyone is now concerned about exposure to the coronavirus; so, why not let us know where the city or locations of the people who were tested and who are positive live so we all can learn the situation to take better care of ourselves?
I'm just wondering when Galveston County officials will order to close all beauty salons? Customers gather closely in distance and have more contact with workers in these places. I think it'll be easier to get the virus and spread out quickly at these locations.
Alan Nguyen
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.