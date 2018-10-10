I'm really sorry that Cedric Bradley couldn't make his class reunion, and what a very cool effort, by him, to be a part of it. But trying to find a boogie man for this is, to me, a bit of a stretch ("Graduate who mailed it in is a bit miffed at reunion committee," The Daily News, Oct. 8).
Couldn't it be that sometimes — stuff just happens?
My daughter suggested to me that he could take the photo and have it Photoshopped himself. Problem solved.
Dwight Strain
Galveston
