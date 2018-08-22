With all of the new safety procedures put in place at area school campuses, a lot of people are crying about features such as ID badges with radio-frequency-identification tracking chips.
These districts have adopted these measures for one main purpose: To keep all of the children and others on campuses safe. They are not trying to invade on privacy or any other task they were designed to do.
Staff members are to wear these same badges at all times and they must be visible just as all students are required, and you hear no gripe from these individuals. If these safety measures are so wrong to anybody then just ask yourself, how much do you care for your child and their well-being? If they are responsible, then none of these security extras will matter to you or the student.
Responsibility is one small factor that many parents lack teaching their children, so making sure they are where they are supposed to be on campus is what these badges do. But if they are an issue, then one of two things sound somewhat obvious; either you have something to hide or you or your child is part of the problem.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.