Speaking on behalf of the M.I. Lewis clients, volunteer’s, and board of directors, we are grateful for our loyal supporter’s help. I would like to say “Thank You” to Daily News reporter Connor Behrens for his reporting on the recovery of the center, and Michael A. Smith for the follow-up, which he stated “Some of the best post-Harvey news.”
It’s a good feeling to be “back in business” of assisting the needs of Dickinson Independent School District residents. We could not have accomplished this without everyone’s help and look forward to celebrating with you our grand re-opening, open house and ribbon-cutting by the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 215 FM 517 E.
To help carry on the tradition and mission of M.I. Lewis Social Services, the board invites you to attend our annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser Aug. 4 at the Hometown Heroes Park Center. With catering by Marais, music by Pee Wee Bowen, a grand silent auction and games galore, this is the premier social event everyone looks forward to and a party you won’t want to miss.
For information, tickets or sponsorships, contact Betty Lessert at 281-534-2043 or Betty.Lessert@milewisctr.org.
Mitchell Dale
President, board of directors
M.I. Lewis Social Services
