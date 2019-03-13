Recently, a new reality hit me, why are my friends and relatives paying off student loans?

They wanted better for their children, so they agreed to take on these loans for their babies, but for what? The children got their four-year degrees, but why? In todays world, a degree equals a high school diploma and it doesn’t open many more doors.

As I look upon the situation, I've come to realize that we've yet again been duped by our capitalistic rulers. They now demand a degree before our children can get their jobs, and therefore, we must pay their entrance fee. We pay, our children study, and they profit. Wow; what a system. Rip off the middle-class to continue to enrich the 1 percenters.

Vote Democrat. Vote for your best interest. Vote to help our children.

Allen Townsend

Texas City

Jarvis Buckley

Now I don't care who you are . That is hilarious 😂

David Schuler

A perfect comment; no need for additional embellishment.

