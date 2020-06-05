I walk the seawall in the mornings and, like Judy Glaister ("If we work together we can solve the trash problem," The Daily News, June 3) I carry a bag and pick up the trash left mostly by tourist.
I can’t tell you the disgusting things that are left behind. They don’t seem to know what a trash can is for. The beach is even worse, and it breaks my heart knowing that our most precious resource is being polluted daily.
I agree with Glaister that there has to be a way to generate awareness among Galvestonians and even tourists.
Maybe a campaign of “Please help keep our city and beaches clean.” Signs could be posted on the beach and locations across town.
Once again, maybe the problem is that no one cares. How sad for our city if the powers that be can’t come up with a solution.
Martha Andrews
Galveston
(1) comment
"I carry a bag and pick up the trash left mostly by tourist." How do you know it's not local? Even Galvestonians go out of town to shop and bring back out of town receipts and shopping bags.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.