This is a charitable time of the year. I would like to acknowledge and thank a few people and organizations, including churches, who are making a difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate.
Mayes Middleton, now elected to represent us in Austin, has donated the building at 33rd and Church streets to the Upward Hope Academy, which is helping its students escape the bonds of poverty and hopelessness by providing them with nourishment and education.
He also supports the Light House Charity Team, which is working and cooking tirelessly to help raise funds for people in need and offers food to help needy families. Facilitates the Blue Santa program for the police department.
The West Beach Lions Club has prepared and delivered food baskets that were well received.
Nonperishable food collected in Clear Lake has been donated to by Ambit Energy electricity provider members.
Finally, I wish to express a very big thank you to Don Mafrige who has made several donations to help me and my lovely wife to support and feed many hungry children.
Happy holidays and good wishes to all.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
