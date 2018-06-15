On Tuesday, my wife and I celebrated our 52nd wedding anniversary by having dinner at our favorite Japanese restaurant.
Seated at our cooking table, were a young couple, Kevin and Haley, visiting the island from Texarkana. They finished their meal and left.
To our amazement, the waitress informed us that they had paid for our meal. An act of random kindness and worth passing on.
Joe Garcia
Galveston
