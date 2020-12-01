The Galveston County Republican Party has entered the runoff race for mayor of Galveston. I received a mailer sent by them on Saturday that was full of lies and innuendos about Craig Brown such as defunding the police, bloated public spending and giving sweetheart deals to insiders.
That isn't who Craig Brown is. I've known Brown and his wife, Angela, for years. They're of the highest character, have given so much of themselves to Galveston, and are people of integrity, honesty and enthusiasm.
Let's get gutter, partisan politics out of our city. Show the GOP we don't want them interfering in our city elections.
Please join me in voting for Craig Brown for mayor.
Bill Love
Galveston
