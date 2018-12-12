In pursuing this study, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District dramatically exceeded the scope of its congressional authority to include structural storm surge protection that, if constructed, would constitute one of the most environmentally destructive coastal projects in the United States.
The congressional authorization was limited to the protection, conservation, and restoration of wetlands, barrier islands, shorelines, and related lands and features that protect critical resources, habitat, and infrastructure from the impacts of coastal storms, hurricanes, erosion, and subsidence.
Congress never mentioned the enormous levees system proposed for the length of Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, or the giant gates proposed for Bolivar Roads.
The proposed project would cause untold environmental destruction to the barrier island habitats of Galveston Island, and to the barrier habitats of Bolivar Peninsula, not to mention the ecology of Galveston Bay and the nearshore Gulf of Mexico.
The proposed project isn't consistent with designation of Galveston Bay as an Estuary of National Significance in the Clean Water Act, or with The Galveston Bay Plan.
The USACE hasn't met the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act with this document. This misguided effort deserves to be derailed. Comment by Jan. 9.
Kenneth Teague
Austin
The sooner the better, studies and all.
