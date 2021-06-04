I was surprised by the letter from Sandra Tetley ("Republicans will do as we've always done," The Daily News, June 4) that was written in response to Maris Helfrich’s letter regarding Republican party platforms ("Republican party has abandoned decency, common good," The Daily News, may 26).
I couldn’t remember any letter that accused the Republicans of worshipping Satan. I’m sure that would've gotten my attention.
So, I reviewed Helfrich's letter and there's absolutely no mention of Satan in it. It does mention “human decency” and “Christian values of charity and mercy,” but there's absolutely no mention, or even suggestion, of Satanic worship.
Patricia Jakobi
Galveston
