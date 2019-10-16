I think William Merrell's suggestion to build a small section of hardened dunes on the West End to see how it survives during the next storm is a good idea — except it’s biased ("A&M professor pitches hardened dunes on West End," The Daily News, Oct. 6).
If it weren't biased, he would've suggested that a short segment of the north side levee be built also to judge its value. After all, we do shut down much more than one street access from Harborside Drive to downtown on many occasions during the year. Put the barrier across just one street and watch.
A suggestion to test both would have signaled a science over Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce bias. His reflects a pure chamber bias.
Bill Broussard
Galveston
