Be careful while walking your dogs on hot pavement
Recently, I observed a small dog on a leash “prancing” across Broadway. Lifting two feet then quickly hopping to the other two feet. At first I thought it was a really cute impression of the famous Lipizzaner Stallions doing their famous trot. But the temperature was high and the sun was strong.
It became quickly apparent that the poor dog’s feet were burning on the hot pavement.
If you walk your dog across Broadway, be aware that the new and darker asphalt is probably much hotter than before and is likely going to be uncomfortable for your pet. In fact, any paved surface in the summer could be uncomfortable on bare feet. If your dog is too big to carry, perhaps a quick break in the median will bring some relief.
If only they could talk.
Jim Claffy
Galveston
It’s time to vote Randy Weber out of office
Galveston County needs to understand how fake U.S. Rep. Randy Weber is. May 18 was the fourth anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting. He wanted to act like he cared about the eight children killed that day, and of course his social media was filled with posts.
Let me be clear on this issue: Weber has never met with families from this shooting — outside of attending funerals. He refuses to meet with families. Trying to schedule a meeting with him is met with responses that he’s “too busy.”
Meanwhile, his Facebook feed is filled with him attending chamber of commerce lunches, meetings at the Galveston port and NASA. He has time to meet with families, he just chooses not to.
Weber believes the Second Amendment is a God-given right, and he will never vote for common sense reform. He has done nothing since the shooting to prevent another.
About 40,000 people die a year because of gun violence. Weber claims to be “pro-life,” but he shows he doesn’t care about children dying in school. It’s time to vote him out.
Rhonda Hart
Dickinson
Editor’s note: Hart’s daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was among the 10 people killed in the Sante Fe High School shooting.
Come join us for mudbugs and a great time
Crawfish season is in full swing, and summer is near. That means it’s time for the C-Crewe’s 12th annual Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou. The young professionals’ group of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its flagship event 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 on East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road in Galveston.
At our annual recruiting event, we welcome C-Crewe members and their guests 40 and younger to join us for networking and to learn what C-Crewe is about, all while having a great time at the beach.
The family friendly event will feature live music by The Jetties, beach games, crawfish and fixings and beer. We’ll be boiling up bugs and serving up hot dogs and pulled-pork sliders for our non-bug eaters.
This is a bittersweet year, as our founding father, Ben Peterek, is passing the paddle. He was instrumental in the development and future of the C-Crewe and was a strong supporter of this event. It’s only fitting the event will be known going forward as the Ben Peterek Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou. For more information, visit galvestonchamber.com.
Bryan Kunz, C-Crewe chair
Lindsay Touchy, vice president for the Galveston Regional
Chamber of Commerce
Galveston
