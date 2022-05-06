It’s past time to name ball field after Frank Giusti
It’s great to see baseball in full swing at the new 53rd Street ballpark in Galveston. But the facility is missing the name of a man who did more for Galveston youth baseball than anyone — Frank Giusti Sr.
While the other fields’ namesakes are deserving, most notably Nick Colombo, no other individual had a more effect on a ballplayers’ love of the game than Coach Giusti, including yours truly.
The dynasty he and Paul Gavranovic built with Plummer Termites at the old West League at Colombo Park will never be matched, not to mention the number of future standouts just from that one organization.
Giusti was a coaching participant on the island at all ages, from Little League to Pony League to American Legion Post 20, as well as O’Connell High School and Galveston College, where he coached alongside his longtime colleague and friend Gary Key.
So, city of Galveston, do the honorable thing and rename the facility “Frank Giusti Sr. Baseball Complex at Crockett Park.” It’s the least you can do for someone who did so much for island baseball.
Manuel Moreno Jr.
Galveston
Columnist’s ‘facts’ on GISD bond were all wrong
I don’t know if Robert Nuzum (“Vote against Galveston ISD’s bond proposals,” The Daily News, May 5) doesn’t understand school property taxes or if he distorted the information on purpose — but here’s the rest of the story.
Galveston ISD accounts for 47 percent of Galveston‘s property taxes because the state legislature will not allow the district to lower your school taxes. There’s a tax floor of 96 cents, lowest in the county by over 25 cents; that’s how Robin Hood/recapture works. The city, rightfully so, lowers their taxes as values go up. The district can’t.
Bonds are required by the Texas Education Agency to fund construction and 100 percent of bond money stays in Galveston — not part of Robin Hood.
Those 65 and older with homestead on their property will not pay a penny more of property tax — that’s a fact. The exception he mentions would be a significant major renovation to a home, like adding on another bedroom and bathroom, not repairs and minor renovations.
The district has sold several properties recently and this bond will allow for consolidation of schools and a smaller “footprint” to sell more property.
His “golden goose” that out-of-towners will stop buying second homes that cost $1 million to $2 million because the property taxes go up 10 cents, I think we can all agree he’s wrong.
Matthew J. Hay
Former Galveston ISD
president and trustee
League City doesn’t need a pig in every parlor
League City council members must have too much time on their hands lately (“League City passes ordinance to allow pigs as pets,” The Daily News, April 30-May 1). I guess we can blame it on the pandemic.
Can they not find more urgent issues than use their time passing ordinances to keep pigs? How far will this go? Why not snakes, exotic reptiles, monkeys, or how about tigers?
Since everything shut down because of the pandemic, attending council meetings hasn’t been on people’s radar lately, and that’s not good. When governments are left to themselves with no oversight or input from the people, we wind up with frivolous laws and policies.
Tweaking the ordinance will not make it more palatable or needed.
Even with opposition to the ordinance, council members Chad Tressler and Hank Dugie are pushing to pass it. No matter how many other cities have pigs in their homes or how the ordinance is written, it’s a bad idea for League City. I hope the other council members will say “no.”
People move to League City to get away from big cities and overreaching governments. Let’s have a “chicken in every pot” — not a pig in every parlor.
Bonnie Wilson
League City
