How many times have you suffered because of a lack of knowledge? Later, we all end up saying if only I had known, or I didn't know at that time. We all have moments when we need help.
The United States has suffered enough because we don't share with others enough about our own experiences. We need more stories of inspiration. We need to share with others they're not alone. Let someone know you were in their shoes at one time. Teach them how you got through your situation.
I believe that we're enduring a lot of suffering because we're lacking knowledge. If we all would come together more with our own testimony of what we endured during our test we could help others by reaching out with the knowledge others may be lacking at that moment.
I truly believe it would make our world a better place.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
