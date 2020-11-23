On Dec. 1, the Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families will participate in Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement thatn started in 2012. Every year, nonprofit organizations rally together on Giving Tuesday to raise money to build their communities.
The Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families brings together everyday heroes to educate and mobilize our community to create a tobacco-, alcohol- and drug-free future for our youth. We serve children through education and targeted mentoring to give students an equal voice and empower them to impact their community and change the world.
We work with Friendswood and Clear Creek independent school districts to achieve these goals.
The goals of our campaign this year are to raise $2,500; increase our social media following to 1,200 followers; receive donations from 10 people new to the organization; and expand our community recognition.
Donate by texting “TheAlliance” to 41444. Follow us on Facebook at Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families or on Instagram @bayareaalliance.
For more information, call us at 281-284-0370 or email alliance@ccisd.net.
Jennifer Lobaugh
Coalition specialist
Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families
