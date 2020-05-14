Seriously? President Donald Trump blames everything on President Barack Obama. Now he says Obama left the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with broken and out-of-date testing.
What was "he" doing the past three years to keep our country safe? Oh yes, I remember, he was trying to cut the CDC budget by millions of dollars to use the funds to build his border wall.
Each time, he was told it would leave us totally unprepared if we were to face a pandemic and he just didn’t care. He left America totally unprepared and now he's trying to shift the blame onto Obama, George W. Bush and other presidents before him who actually supported the World Health Organization and preparedness.
Trump disbanded the U.S. program and, in the middle of the worse pandemic known to man, he cut funding to WHO and continues to misrepresent the facts. This isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats — it's about life versus death.
Wake up America. Don’t forget to vote in November.
Charles McDonald
Santa Fe
2018 Blue Wave, To be continued .....
Charles, your post is so full of fabrications.
"Now he says Obama left the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with broken and out-of-date testing." actually Obama did not replinish the National Stockpile.
"he was trying to cut the CDC budget by millions of dollars" A look at the proposed budget shows an INCREASE in CDC funding. Check out page 40 (44 of PDF), p 45 ( 49 of PDF), p47 (47 of PDF) :
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/budget-fy2020.pdf
"Each time, he was told it would leave us totally unprepared BLAH, BLAH BLAH" Nothing true in that.
"Trump disbanded the U.S. program..." John Bolton combined those programs to make it more efficient. They kept all the employees except for one who chose to leave and they essentially performed the same function.
"cut funding to WHO" After telling us not to worry about the coronavirus because it could not be transmitted human to human, after covering China's role in the pandemic they deserved to be cut.
WAKE UP CHARLES MCDONALD! You are woefully misinformed!
