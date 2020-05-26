When Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued the stay-at-home proclamation March 24, which lasted for about a month, the streets were so quiet around town. It was almost like a ghost town.
I'd see police cars, a fire truck, ambulances, delivery trucks making deliveries like those of us at the post office were doing, and even some regular cars and trucks now and then as they were allowed to go to the store or doctor's offices. The streets were so much safer. But once the order was allowed to expire, it didn't take long for the regulars to get back out and do their thing.
I got to see the excessive speeding and erratic driving patterns that I've become so familiar with over the years of working for the postal service, and youngsters back on the streets doing their thing since school is over with. I see them on a regular basis speeding down the streets as if they don't have to worry about hitting anybody.
I wish those of us who have to be out there on a daily basis wouldn't have to contend with those that don't have to be out there.
Stephen Tobleman
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.