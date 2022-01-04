Why does Galveston have the worst streets around? Even when they're fixed, the jobs aren't always completely done.

Who signs off on those unfinished projects?

My car's shocks and tires can only take so much with so many of these uneven roads, especially the intersections off Broadway where you have to carefully drive slowly over to avoid potholes galore.

As our beloved president would say, “Come on, man!”

Manuel Moreno Jr.

Galveston

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

