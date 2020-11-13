I graduated from Friendswood High School in the spring of 2020.
Even after approval of the latest bond, there's still some unrest in the community about the Friendswood Independent School District's bond to revitalize and improve much of the school district, about half of which would go to the high school.
The district is home to some of the best educators in Texas, while the campus is old and crusty. This funding was needed beyond belief.
Friendswood is home to some of the wealthiest families in Texas because of the school district alone. It's estimated that a person living in about a $350,000 house would have to be taxed $29.11 extra per month to pass the bond with nothing coming from anyone 65 and older.
And people want to turn this down?
It's purely disheartening to choose $30 a month over the future of the children of Friendswood.
This bond was passed in the November election. However, there's still much to be done. With our city's population on the rise there will be more bonds proposed soon, I can promise.
For the sake of the children and the best teachers in the state, vote yes.
Braden Mabry
Friendswood
