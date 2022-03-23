Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome By BUDDY FAGLIE Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I grow weary of the banter that sugarcoats or somehow justifies, or outright denies the racism that is part of American history.Some folks might say “why dwell on the past?” That would be fine, but for the fact that the least stated but understood elements of racism are still with us today.Buddy FaglieGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston mourns loss of well-known doctor in seawall hit-and-runPolice: Man in custody in connection to fatal Seawall hit-and-runGulf Greyhound Park in La Marque to become major concert venueIn Galveston, marshals are a lightning rod for complaintsCrews soon to break ground on Galveston bowling alley; Southern food and sweets on menu for La MarqueGunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 woundedWoman dies in Sunday night rollover wreck near Tiki IslandConvicted killer William Reece remains in Friendswood jail for nowMoney is available for homeowners in needMore charges possible in connection to hit-and-run death of Galveston doctor CollectionsSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1In Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston FestivitiesIn Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season Opener CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (99) Our state leaders should support trans children (93) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50)
